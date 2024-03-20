Strictly adhere to MCC: Tirupati SP

Live
Tirupati: Tirupati District SP Krishnakanth Patel instructed the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which has already come into effect following the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for the 2024 general elections.
The SP along with SEB ASP Rajendra held a meeting with SEB personnel here on Tuesday.
He said they should follow the MCC and if anyone was found violating it severe action will be taken. He wanted the SEB personnel to step up their vigil and prevent supply of illicit arrack and ganja in the district.
The SP directed the SEB personnel to be more alert during the election time and check the flow of liquor.
