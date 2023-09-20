Students told to lead value-based life

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi suggested students to practice values and service motive, which they were taught in the campus. Addressing the annual day and hostel day celebrations here on Tuesday, she said that they should also maintain work-life balance and lead a value-based life.



VPR foundation chairperson Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy advised the students to have a positive attitude and should not feel low for any ups and downs. They should focus on the work they are doing. On this occasion, she donated Rs 5 lakh to Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in the campus.

Registrar Prof N Rajini said the University has reached greater heights with the collective efforts of all stakeholders. She felt that students should achieve empowerment in their personal lives as well and lead a happy life.

Prizes were distributed to students in various sports competitions. Students affairs Dean Prof J Katyayani presided over the meeting which was attended by Deans Prof P Sujatha, Prof K Anuradha, Engineering College Director Prof Mallikarjuna, Nursing College Principal Dr Ganga Bhavani, Cultural Coordinator Prof RNS Saileswari, Head of Physical Education department Prof G Sarah Sarojini, other faculty and students attended the event.