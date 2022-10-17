SV High School Grounds to get facelift soon: TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi

Tirupati: The sprawling SV High School Grounds will get a facelift soon and all set to organise the Employees Sports Meet in February, said TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education) Sada Bhargavi. Commencing the net practice and floodlights which were arranged by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in its SV High School Grounds at

a cost of Rs 10 lakh, the JEO said the ground will be developed for conducting sports and games including for the TTD employees annual sports meet which will be held every year in February.

The JEO took to bat facing a ball bowled by a woman employee, marking the start of net practice in the grounds ahead of the annual sports meet, amidst cheering of the officials and staff. Speaking on the occasion, she said, with the efforts of TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO A V Dharma Reddy, former EO KS Jawahar Reddy the grounds have been allotted for the employees cricket match.

She said the children of TTD employees will be trained in hockey under the supervision of Kumari Rajani, International Hockey Player as well sports advisor to TTD.

Devasthanam Educational Officer Govindarajan and Deputy EO Welfare Snehalatha were present.