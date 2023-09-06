Live
- Markets log 4th day of rally on buying in HDFC Bank
- ‘India Gate Kartavyapath Out of bounds for walkers and picnicking till G20 is over
- Gold declines Rs 100; silver plunges Rs 700
- Poll panel ready work as per legal provisions: CEC on ‘one nation, one election'
- Mercedes-Benz launches new MAR 20X 3S outlet in Madurai
- KCR to inaugurate Palamuru Rangareddy Lift scheme on September 16
- Community-driven coalition to create a climate-resilient and inclusive Bengaluru
- Forest Minister visits the house of Venkatesh, who died in an elephant attack; Rs 25 lakh compensation announced
- Country's first underground power transformer in Bengaluru installed
- Sitharaman urges Fintechs to safe-guard against cyber, crypto threats
Just In
SVIMS senior faculty felicitated on Teachers’ Day
SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar stressed that ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ should continue in future generations as well and maintaining that responsibility is on the students of present generation.
Tirupati: SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar stressed that ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ should continue in future generations as well and maintaining that responsibility is on the students of present generation. Addressing Teachers’ Day celebrations in SVIMS here on Tuesday, he said that though the wealth of our nation was looted by foreign invaders in the past, because of the teacher-student relations have helped the traditions, culture and languages to stay alive.
The denizens in Tirupati should feel proud to be in the city in which former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who came up from a humble beginning, had spent his time once. There is much to learn from the books of Dr Radhakrishnan, and everyone should read his books in their free time.
On this occasion, senior faculty, who rendered best medical care and teaching, were felicitated by the Director. They include Dr V Sivakumar, Dr BCM Prasad, Dr Aruna Prayaga and Dr Alladi Mohan. Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram, Anatomy Professor Vasudeva Reddy, other faculty, students and others participated.