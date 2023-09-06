SVIMS senior faculty felicitated on Teachers’ Day

Tirupati: SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar stressed that ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ should continue in future generations as well and maintaining that responsibility is on the students of present generation. Addressing Teachers’ Day celebrations in SVIMS here on Tuesday, he said that though the wealth of our nation was looted by foreign invaders in the past, because of the teacher-student relations have helped the traditions, culture and languages to stay alive.

The denizens in Tirupati should feel proud to be in the city in which former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who came up from a humble beginning, had spent his time once. There is much to learn from the books of Dr Radhakrishnan, and everyone should read his books in their free time.

On this occasion, senior faculty, who rendered best medical care and teaching, were felicitated by the Director. They include Dr V Sivakumar, Dr BCM Prasad, Dr Aruna Prayaga and Dr Alladi Mohan. Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram, Anatomy Professor Vasudeva Reddy, other faculty, students and others participated.