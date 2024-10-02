Swachhata Hi Seva: Massive cleaning taken up at Vinayaka Sagar

Tirupati: A massive cleaning programme aimed to remove the waste in Vinayaka Sagar (tank) was held as part of Swachhata Hi Seva programme here on Tuesday.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu, District Collector Venkateswarlu, Municipal Commissioner Mourya and members of walkers association took up the cleaning of the tank and removed waste accumulated for long.

The tank located in a crowded area was full of discarded materials which were removed during the hour-long cleaning programme.

Speaking on the occasion, city MLA Arani Srinivasulu and District Collector Venkateswarlu said it is the responsibility for everyone to ensure cleaning of their surroundings, villages, towns and cities. Particularly in places like Tirupati which attracts thousands of pilgrims daily from various parts of the country.

The corporation alone cannot undertake the cleaning and the public also should support to keep the city clean. They said this time the Swachhata Hi Seva was being organised for 15 days for taking not only cleaning programme but also to spread awareness on saplings plantation.

Commissioner Mourya explained about various programmes conducted by the Municipal Corporation in the last two weeks including a special health checkup for sanitary workers, awareness programme for children and youth and sanitation drive covering the entire city with a focus on open places, bus stand , railway station etc.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, deputy commissioner Amaraiah and health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy were present.