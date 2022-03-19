Take concrete steps for developing city: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Friday said the corporation will progress alone with the dedicated and sincere efforts of corporators. Speaking at the special meeting organised to mark the completion of one-year of municipal council, the MLA congratulated all the corporators while cutting the cake on the occasion and said every corporator should make concrete efforts for upgrading living standards of people and for all-round development of corporation.

Hailing sincerity and dedicated efforts of Mayor, he said it was Tirupati people's fortune to have such a good person as Mayor and also Mudra Narayana as Deputy Mayor, who has been always striving for betterment of the city.

He wanted the corporators to be polite while working with officials. As the Commissioner P S Girisha is going on promotion soon as Collector, the MLA said the commissioner, who is the standing example for the sincerity and dedication, will surely occupy the place parallel to SR Sankaran in future and emotionally said 'We miss you sir.' The MLA felicitated the Commissioner with a basket of flowers by pouring on his head as 'Abhishekam'.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha said the council has been successfully completed one-year with the cooperation of MLA, Commissioner and deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, Abhinay Reddy and she thanked one and all who cooperated for completion of one-year of the council successfully.

Commissioner P S Girisha said the city witnessed a significant development with the cooperation of corporators and valuable guidance of MLA.

Later, the Council approved Rs 15 lakh for conducting Ganga Jathara (folk festival) in May.

50 divisions corporators, Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer (SE) Mohan, Municipal Engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatrami Reddy, Revenue Officers Lokeswar Varma, Sethu Madhav, Health Officer Dr Harikrishna and other officials were present.