'Technologies should be sustainable in coastal areas'

The three-day national symposium organised jointly by Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) at Lam in Guntur, Indian Society of Coastal Agricultural Research (ICAR) and CSSRI Regional Research Station, Canning Town, West Bengal on 'Fostering Resilient Coastal Agro-Ecosystems' was concluded here on Friday.





Addressing the valedictory session, Dr L Prasanthi, Director of Research, said that the recommendations in the 13th national symposium, suitable for the coastal Agro-ecosystems, should be disseminated. The technologies need to be crisp, easy to adopt by the farmers and should be sustainable in the coastal areas. Chief guest Dr Mathur, Director, IIOR, Hyderabad observed that FPOs were the best source to showcase the developed technologies. Dr KVGK Rao, Principal Scientist (Rtd), ICAR-CSSRI, Karnal felt that coastal agro-ecosystems were providing employment to 40 per cent in the farming sector and have a significant contribution for the food basket and GDP. Dr B K Bandyopadhyay underlined that besides technology generation, its dissemination was also very important through proper extension to reach the farming situation. During the three days, thought provoking technical sessions were held on technologies generated in agriculture, horticulture, veterinary, fishery under different locations across the country in relation to coastal agriculture.











