Telugu Yuvatha flays CM for mortgaging secretariat

Tirupati: Telugu Yuvatha flayed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for mortgaging State secretariat to a bank. Addressing the media in Tirupati Press Club on Sunday, Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A Ravi Naidu said that CM Jagan has become the only one in the country’s history to mortgage the State secretariat for Rs 370 crore.

Saying that in the past, Jagan had questioned how the secretariat was built, Ravi Naidu asked how the CM has mortgaged the public property. ‘Though he could not build any property, he could mortgage public properties. So far, the CM has given Rs 2 lakh crores to the people through welfare schemes but he brought debts worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore. What happened to the remaining Rs 3.5 crore?’, he questioned.

Ravi added that if the YSRCP comes to power once again, the youth in the State should hang themselves to the ceiling fans in their houses as there will be no employment opportunities. ‘Already several youth have become migrated labourers while a few others became addicted to ganja. Now, it is time for youth to wake up and protect the State,’ he stated. Telugu Yuvatha State secretary RP Srinivasulu, Perumal Madhu Babu, T Vasudev, Karanam Sandeep, Srinivas, Rafi, Ranjith Naidu and others were present.