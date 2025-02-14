Thandel movie team offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: Following the success of Telugu movie Thandel, the movie team on Thursday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. During the VIP break, the movie team including hero Naga Chaitanya, heroine Sai Pallavi, director Chandhu Mondeti and producers Allu Aravind and Naga Vamsi had darshan of the Lord.

TTD officials welcomed them and after darshan presented theertha prasadams while Vedic pandits rendered Aaseervachanam.

Speaking to media outside the temple, film director Chandu said the film producer visited Tirumala to seek the blessings of the Lord for the success of the film before its release. As the film became a hit, the entire movie team along with the producer came to Tirumala as a token of gratitude to the Lord Venkateswara.