Thieves tried to rob the a devotees group along Alipiri pathway in Tirupati

Tirupati: A robbery attempt on a group of devotees took place on Sunday night. The incident occurred when a devotee Sunli and his family members were going to Tirumala on a pilgrimage along the Alipiri Pathway. Four devotees from Kurnool who were on a pilgrimage to Tirumala alleged thieves tried to rob them off their valuables along the Alipiri pathway on Sunday night.

Sunil along with his wife and two children from Kurnool were trekking up to the hill town along the Alipiri pathway on Sunday night. They alleged a bunch of thieves tried to surround them using torch lights and rob them off their valuables near the 2830 steps point.

Victims dialed 100 for police help. When the police reached the spot within five minutes, devotee Sunil told the police that when they neared the 2830 steps point and it was dark, thieves first flashed torchlights on them and one among them tried to snatch the gold chain of a boy in the devotees group. "We tried to run faraway from the spot and dialed 100 for help", the devotee informed the cops.