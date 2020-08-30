This time no devotees at Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams have decided to hold annual Brahmotsavam from September 19 to 27 without permitting devotees. TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy said that this decision was taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The second Adhika Masam Navarathri Brahmotsavams will be conducted depending on the situation at that time, he said. Another decision taken by the board is to deposit its money and gold received as hundi collection and donations in banks at the end of every month.

The board has sanctioned Rs 5.6 crore budget to construct special block with 50 rooms for knee surgery patients at Tirupati Bird Hospital. The old block will be converted into children's ward.

Further, Subba Reddy mentioned that TTD is going to construct ghat road for Venkateswara temple in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 4.6 crore. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone. TTD will resume issuing of 3000 Sarva Darshan online tokens every day at Tirupati city from Saturday August 29, he said.

Among other decisions taken by the board is to implement a solid waste management project by adopting new technology. The board member Sudha Narayana Murthy announced Rs 1 crore as donation. Organic manure will be supplied to the farmers at nominal price under this project, Reddy said.

The board also decided to reimburse the medical expenditure incurred by its employees who test positive for corona virus. Another major decision was to offer services to construct Srivari temples in any State if donors come forward. The board is examining the proposal to give one cow to each temple in the State, he added.