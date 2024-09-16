Three smugglers held; 38 red sanders logs recovered

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 38 red sanders logs and arrested 3 smugglers, seized a car and another 2 motorcycles in Mangalam forest area in Tirupati district on Sunday.

Following the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu and instructions of Task Force SP P Srinivas, RI Suresh Kumar Reddy team consisting of of RSIs Lingadhar and Viswanath along with their staff started combing near Mangalam forest area.

They observed that some of the smugglers were loading logs in a Tavera vehicle. By seeing the task force personnel, the smugglers tried to escape by leaving the vehicle. But the police managed to nab 3 people and others escaped. The arrested were from Chennai and Thiruvannamalai. Along with the logs, the police seized a car and two motorcycles. A case has been registered and investigation is on.