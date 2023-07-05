Time for people to unseat Jagan from power: Lokesh

Nellore (SPSR Nellore district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said that it was high time for people of the State to dislodge YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the Chief Minister’s chair to safeguard the interests of the State.

As part of his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra, the TDP leader addressed a large public gathering at VRC Centre in Nellore city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that AP was known as the ‘Job Capital’ during the regime of Chandrababu Naidu, but now it has turned into a centre for various anti-social activities like ganja smuggling, illegal transportation of sand, land-grabbing and cricket betting resulting in all sections of people feeling insecure in the State.

Referring to the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, the TDP leader pointed out that the CBI has already named Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy as the eighth accused in the charge-sheet. The Central agency was preparing ground for including the name of Jagan Mohan Reddy t as one of the accused in the case, he alleged.

Lokesh pointed out that though the TDP was given only a few MLA seats in Nellore district in 2014 polls, it has allocated adequate funds for the development of the district. When P Narayana was a Minister, Rs 5,500 crore was spent for the development of Nellore city.

He regretted that the development of Nellore was stalled during the YSRCP regime even as that party secured 10 Assembly seats and one MP seat in 2019 elections.

He came down heavily on the Chief Minister for completing ignoring the progress of the district.

He pointed out that three YSRCP MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Venkatagiri), Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy (Udayagiri) and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore Rural) were suspended by the YSRCP just because they raised their voice demanding that the State government release funds for pending works in the district.

“This is first of its kind ruling party registering cases against it own party MLAs like Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy without any reason,” he remarked. Alleging that Nellore city MLA Poluboyina Anilkumar Yadav was involved in grabbing of lands worth Rs 1,000 crore in places like Donthali, Allipuram, Naidupet, Inamadugu, Allipuram, Sadarapalem Damaramadugu and Vaviletipadu, the TDP leader said his party will conduct inquiry into the land-grabbing and the lands would be handed over to the real owners.

Former Minister P Narayana, TDP politburo member S Chandramohan Reddy, MLAs A Ramanarayana Reddy and K Sridhar Reddy were present.