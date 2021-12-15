Tirumala: Devotional fervour marks Bhagavad Gita Parayanam

Tirumala: In connection with Gita Jayanthi on Tuesday, Akhanda Bhagavad Gita Sloka Parayanam was held by the TTD at Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala.

Devotees braving inclement weather participated in the Sloka recitation with utmost spiritual fervour.

All the 700 Slokas from 18 chapters of Bhagavad Gita were rendered which was telecast live on SVBC between 7 am and 11:30 am for the sake of global devotees.

At the beginning of the programme, the artistes of SV College of Music and Dance and Annamacharya Project rendered Tallapaka Annamacharya Sankeetana, "Telisite Mokshamu..Teliyakunna Bandhamu" and concluded the programme with Sri Krishnastakam - Vasudeva Sutam in a melodious manner.

Viswarupa Darshan recreated: To enhance the spiritual fervour, the concept of Viswarupa Darshanam was recreated with the replicas of Sri Krishna, Arjuna with Kapiladhwaja chariot in Kurukshetra on the Nada Neerajanam platform for the occasion.

The Gita Parayanam was started by the TTD on September 10, 2020, with renowned Sanskrit scholar from National Sanskrit University, Kuppa Vishwanatha Shastri giving narration while the sloka rendition was carried out by TTD Vedaparayanamdar Kasipathi.

Like Sundarakanda and Virataparva Parayanams, Bhagavad Gita also received immense response from global devotees.

TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Muralidhara Sharma, CEO of SVBC Suresh Kumar, Deputy EO Ramesh Babu, All Projects of TTD Chief Officer Vijayasaradhi, HDPP secretary Rama Rao, Vedic scholars and students were present.

Meanwhile, mass chanting of 701 slokas of Bhagavad Gita was organised at ISCKON temple in Tirupati on the occasion of Gita Jayanthi.

Large number of devotees attended including school children and youth and chanted Gita slokas sprinkling devotional fervour all over the temple and its premises.

Temple president Revathi Ramana Dass, secretary Leela Parayana Dass, Vice president Chaithanya Dass were led the mass chanting.

Rayalaseema Rangasthali (RR) also celebrated Geetha Jayanthi at Govindaraja Swamy South Mada Street on Tuesday.

The members were distributed Bhagavad Gita handbooks to the public and also explained them the greatness of Gita.

Speaking on the occasion, Rayalaseema Rangasthali chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy asked parents to make their children recite Gita slokas regularly and contribute to strengthening and preserving the Sanathana Dharma for future generations.

Members KN Raja, Ponnala Jeji Reddy, A Munikrishna Yadav, T Subramanyam Reddy, V Subramanyam Yadav and Chengareddy were present.