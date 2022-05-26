  • Menu
Tirumala: Heavy rain uproots trees at Papavinasanam

The uprooted trees and its broken branches fell across the road at Papavinasanam in Tirumala on Thursday due to heavy downpour followed by gusty winds.
The heavy rain that lashed the pilgrim centre for more than one hour on Thursday afternoon at Papavinasanam in Tirumala uprooted several trees and caused severe inconvenience to the devotees.

As the broken branches of trees tossed away due to heavy winds, the pilgrims present in the Papavinasanam got panicked and ran helter-skelter for safety.

The roof on shops in the area has blown off due to heavy winds and the traffic on the road came to a halt due to heavy rain. It may be noted here that most of the devotees after having darshan in the temple visit Papavinasanam for having holy bath believing that it will clean them from sins.

Meanwhile some snakes were spotted by the pilgrims at Padala Guest House and GMC area and the pilgrims ran helter–skelter in the rain. The snakes came out of their places due to heavy rain as their dwellings were filled with water. Acting on tip-off by TTD officials, snake-catcher Bhaskar Naidu reached the place and caught the snakes and left it in nearby forest.

