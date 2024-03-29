Tirumala: Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam at Srivari temple on April 2

Tirumala: Ahead of Ugadi festivities, the temple cleaning fete of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be conducted at Srivari temple on April 2.

As per tradition, temple cleaning programme is performed at Srivari temple on any Tuesday ahead of annual festivals like Anivara Asthana, Brahmotsavam, Vaikunta Ekadasi and Ugadi.

This year, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be conducted on a grand scale between 6 and 11 am from April 2. From Ananda Nilaya Vimana to Bangaru Vakili, all sub-temples inside the temple, corridors, walls and roof slabs, all puja utensils will be cleaned with desi detergents, scented water will be sprayed all around. During the cleaning programme, Srivari Mula Virat will be covered with white cloth.

After performing special pujas, devotees will be allowed to have Srivari darshan etc.