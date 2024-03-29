Live
- NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke quits, to contest LS election from Ahmednagar as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
Tirumala: Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam at Srivari temple on April 2
Tirumala: Ahead of Ugadi festivities, the temple cleaning fete of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be conducted at Srivari temple on April 2.
As per tradition, temple cleaning programme is performed at Srivari temple on any Tuesday ahead of annual festivals like Anivara Asthana, Brahmotsavam, Vaikunta Ekadasi and Ugadi.
This year, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be conducted on a grand scale between 6 and 11 am from April 2. From Ananda Nilaya Vimana to Bangaru Vakili, all sub-temples inside the temple, corridors, walls and roof slabs, all puja utensils will be cleaned with desi detergents, scented water will be sprayed all around. During the cleaning programme, Srivari Mula Virat will be covered with white cloth.
After performing special pujas, devotees will be allowed to have Srivari darshan etc.