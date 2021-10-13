Tirumala: Lord blesses devout atop Hanumantha Vahanam

Tirumala: On the morning of Tuesday, the sixth day of Brahmotsavams, Sri Malayappa donned the avatara of Sri Venkatadri Ramudu, to bless His devotees on Hanumantha Vahanam.



On Tuesday morning as part of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, Hanumantha Vahana Seva took place in the shrine..

Hanuman known for His Dasa Bhakti (devotion) and Saranagati Prapatti (total surrender) is the servant who is being worshipped on par with His master.

While other carriers are just known for their service, it is Hanuman who is revered by all and ideal for selfless and dedicated service.

Later, Malayappa Swamy as Bhu Sameta Srinivasa cheered devotees on Sarvabhoopala Vahanam on Tuesday evening.

In the place of Swarna Ratham, the Sarvabhoopala Vahana Seva took place at Kalyanotsava Mandapam as part of ongoing annual Brahmotsavam on the sixth day evening.

Due to Covid restrictions, Swarna Ratham (golden chariot) procession was suspended by the TTD which decided to conduct all the vahana sevas of the annual Brahmotsavams in Ekantham, confining the sevas within the shrine.

After Sarva Bhupala Vahanam, Gaja Vahanm was held in the temple as part of Brahmotsavam.