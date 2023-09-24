Tirumala: Malayappa rides on Hanumantha, Gaja Vahanas

Tirumala: On the sixth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam, Lord Malayappa Swamy took a celestial ride on His humble and noble devotee Hanumantha Vahanam and blessed the devotees.



Malayappa adorned with an array of dazzling ornaments, in the form of Kodandarama, holding a bow, taken in a procession atop Hanumantha Vahanam on the Mada streets around the shrine. Hanuman symbolically stands for pure devotion, complete surrender (saranaagati) and absence of ego. By taking a ride on Hanumantha Vahana, the Lord sent a message to His devotees that anybody can attain divinity if they are noble in their deeds.

As many as 275 artistes of 10 cultural teams of Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala enthralled the devotees on Mada streets during Hanumantha Vahana. Special attraction of the day was the Chenda Melam, a majestic instrument capable of producing multiple vadhyams and a magnificent sound, which is widely used in Kerala, especially during festivals was played by a 25-member drummer troupe from Palakkad while women in traditional Keralite dress dancing, enthralled the devotees. Similarly, 30 women artistes of Sri Bharata Kala Academy of Chennai in Tamil Nadu presented Sri Krishna Vaibhavam.