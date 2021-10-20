  • Menu
Tirumala: Rain lashes pilgrim city

26 goats die due to lightning at Aadaram near Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Lightning followed by rain were experienced in the pilgrim city on Wednesday. The lightning continued for 15 to 30 minutes. Following the lightning, heavy rains lashed the pilgrim city and also the hilltop temple town of Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

In Sathyanarayanapuram, Sri Krishna temple was slightly damaged after lightning struck the shrine and the debris were thrown scattered into the nearby houses causing panic among residents.

There was power interruption for more than an hour in the city following the rain. Electrical and electronic appliances were also damaged in some localities.

Meanwhile, lightning also struck several mandals in Chittoor district. According to information reaching here, in Aadaram near Srikalahasti, 26 goats and a cow died after the lightning struck the shed sheltering them.

