Tirumala Sees High Pilgrim Turnout

Tirumala: The Tirumala temple witnessed a massive influx of devotees on Saturday, with long wait times reported for those without tokens. Pilgrims in three compartments were observed waiting for their turn to have a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara. For devotees without tokens, the waiting time for a special darshan stretched to around 8 hours.

Yesterday, a total of 71,441 devotees had the opportunity to visit the temple and offer their prayers to the deity. Additionally, 23,595 pilgrims fulfilled their vows by submitting tonsured hair (talanila) as part of their offerings. The temple's Hundis (donation boxes) collected a substantial ₹3.87 crore in offerings.

The temple authorities are making efforts to manage the large crowd and ensure the smooth conduct of rituals. However, the high number of pilgrims has resulted in extended waiting periods, especially for non-token devotees, emphasising the growing popularity of the temple as a pilgrimage destination.