Tirumala: Six-month rendition of Garuda Purana concludes

Tirumala: One of the most important sacred texts among the Astadasa Puranas in Hindu Sanatana Dharma penned by sage Veda Vyas, the Garuda Purana concluded on a grand spiritual note at Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala on Sunday evening.

The Parayana Yagnam was taken up by the TTD seeking divine intervention to safeguard the entire humanity during the Covid pandemic, while Garuda Purana began on January 2 this year which lasted for six months and concluded on Sunday.

Renowned Vedic scholars from Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, Satyakishore and Kumara Swamy, explained the essence of each sloka and rendered slokas from Garuda Purana for over 180 days which was telecast live by SVBC between 6 pm and 7 pm every day.

On the last day, the Vice-Chancellors of SV Vedic University and National Sanskrit University Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy and Prof GSR Krishna Murthy participated and appreciated the proficiency of both the narrators and sloka renderers on the occasion.

Satya Kishore who narrated the slokas said, sage Veda Vyas compiled the Astadasa Puranas to draw the attention of the reader or its listener towards the ultimate goal of Dharma and the Supreme Lord.

He said the entire epic of Garuda Purana is in the form of a wonderful conversation between Garuda and Lord Vishnu regarding the meaning of human life.

Uniqueness of Garuda Purana lies in the fact that it is the only sacred text that talks about the life after death, the journey of the soul, death and its aftermath, rebirth or reincarnation.

He thanked TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy who has given him the opportunity to narrate a challenging subject like Garuda Purana.

“There is a misconception and doubts among devotees on listening to the Garuda Purana due to its contents. It took us almost a month to convince them how essential it is to know the contents to lead a pious and sin-free life. Reading or listening to Garuda Purana will definitely change the mindset of an evil-doer or a sinner,” he maintained.

CEO of SVBC Shanmukh Kumar felicitated both the Vedic scholars and presented them the portrait of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and Prasadams at the end of the programme.