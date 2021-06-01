Tirumala: Spiritual booster for people during pandemic

Tirumala: For the first time in the history of TTD, a 16-hour, non-stop Sampoorna Akhanda Sundarakanda Pathanam was conducted on Monday at the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham on Tirumala.

Nearly 40 Veda Pundits in four groups performed the rendering of (Pathanam) 2,821 shlokas from all 68 sargas of Sundarakanda for 16 hours with no break from morning till 10 pm.

Tirumala temple chief priest Venugopala Dikshitulu said for the benefit of the humanity, the TTD is conducting Parayanams, including Sundarakanda Pathanam, Bhagavadgita, Virat Parva, Dhanvanthri Maha Yagam and other dharmic and vaidika programmes throughout the year to act as a spiritual booster help instilling confidence among the people during the pandemic.

Speaking to the media later, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham principal KSS Avadhani said the Sundarakanda Pathanam was taken up on Sravana Nakshatra, the birth star of Lord Sri Venkateswara with the objective of protecting the humanity from corona.

After chanting each shloka, the pundits performed the rituals of Homa Dravya Samarpana and the entire event was live telecasted on SVBC channel for the benefit of devotees to follow from their homes to beget blessings of Sri Venkateswara.

SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar, Tirumala temple Dy EOs Harindranath, Vijaya Saradhi, Loganatham, VGOi Bali Reddy, Catering Officer GLN Shastri and others were present.