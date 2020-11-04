Tirumala: Sundarakanda Parayanam for good of humanity says EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said on Tuesday that the TTD has organised the sixth edition of Akhanda Sundarakanda Parayanam for the good of humanity which is reeling under pandemic coronavirus.

He participated in the recital of 185 slokas of 20-24 sargas of Sundarakanda of Sri Valmiki Ramayanam which was held at the Naada Nirajanam platform at Tirumala on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to mediapersons, the TTD EO said ever since the Covid-19 rocked the entire world in the last six months, the TTD commenced the Sundarakanda, Virat Parva, and Bhagavad-Gita Parayanam at the Naada Nirajanam platform.

He said the spiritual programme is being held non-stop at Tirumala since the corona lockdown days and enthused the devotees of Sri Venkateswara through live telecast by the SVBC.

About 200 Veda parayanadars from various Vedic institutions including TTD Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, SV Vedic University, SV Higher Vedic studies institute and also the faculty from National Sanskrit University, Tirupati participated in the unique programme.

Acharya KSS Avadhani, principal of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, said the TTD was organising the parayanams for the last 208 days for the health safety of humanity.

He said the Sundarakanda Parayanam blessed people with both health and good prospects.

The cultural richness of the programme was further enhanced with the sankeertan of "Rama Rama Bhaje Shesha Sundaram '' by Vandana team of TTD SV Music College. The sankeertan of Sri Hanuma...Jai Hanuma by the artists of Annamacharya Project provided a melodious finale to Tuesday's programme.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University Acharya Muraleedhara Sharma, OSD of SV Vedic Higher Studies Institute Vibhishana Sharma and others participated.