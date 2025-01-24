  • Menu
Tirumala: TDP activists break 511 coconuts

Tirumala: TDP activists, led by Dr Koduru Balasubrahmaniam and Sudhala Raju Yadav, broke 511 coconuts at Akhilandam near Sri Venkateswara temple on Thursday, praying the Lord to give long and successful life to Minister and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

On his birthday, TDP activists also gave harati with three kg camphor at Akhilandam.

Balasubrahmanyam said that they have prayed the Lord to give prosperous and successful life for Lokesh and also many more achievements in the coming days.

Secretary Shiva Shanmugam, senior leaders Rajendra Raju, Krishna, Venkata Swamy, Vaishnavi and others participated in the programme.

