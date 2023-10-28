Live
- I-T Dept conducts raids at Rajasthan minister's office
- Men’s ODI WC: Worked much harder on my fitness, wicket-keeping, says KL Rahul
- Modi cancels visit to poll-bound Mizoram, Cong takes a jibe
- UltraTech to expand capacity by 21.9 mtpa investing Rs 13Kcr
- SC names 5-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas against electoral bonds scheme
- Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Vidhi: Rituals to follow from morning to night, samagri and everything you need to know
- J&K cricketer banned from all BCCI tournaments for two years for alleged age fudging
- Govt notifies minimum export price of $800 per metric tonne on onion
- Ration distribution scam: Arrested Kolkata bizman remanded to judicial custody till Nov 11
- New flyover linking highway with Mumbai Airport takes shape
Tirumala: Temple doors closed
TIRUMALA: Following partial lunar eclipse on October 29 between 1:05am and 2:22am, Tirumala temple doors were closed on Saturday at 7:05pm.
After performing Suddhi rituals, the doors will be reopened on Sunday at 3:15am.
The Annaprasadam activities were also stalled by 6pm and will resume at 9am onwards on October 29.
TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, DyEO Lokanatham, Peishkar Srihari and others were also present.
