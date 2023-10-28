Tirumala: Temple doors closed

TIRUMALA: Following partial lunar eclipse on October 29 between 1:05am and 2:22am, Tirumala temple doors were closed on Saturday at 7:05pm.

After performing Suddhi rituals, the doors will be reopened on Sunday at 3:15am.

The Annaprasadam activities were also stalled by 6pm and will resume at 9am onwards on October 29.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, DyEO Lokanatham, Peishkar Srihari and others were also present.