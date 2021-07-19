Tirumala to be made plastic-free in two months said TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy

Tirumala : Tirumala will be made a plastic-free zone in two months, said TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy.

During a review meeting held with HoDs of Tirumala on Monday at Annamayya Bhavan, he directed all the heads of departments to ensure complete ban of plastic in Tirumala.

The pilgrims should be oriented on not to carry plastic bottles to Tirumala, he said instructing the officials concerned to have thorough checks of vehicles at Alipiri itself so as to prevent pilgrims from carrying plastic bottles to hilltop temple town.

He also asked the concerned HoDs to ensure that no plastic bottles will be sold in Tirumala. "All the rest houses in Tirumala should keep ready steel jars and mugs apart from Jalaprasadam water units. These steel jars and mugs should be cleaned thoroughly at regular intervals.

Even the commercial outlets should keep ready glass, copper and steel bottles for the sake of pilgrims. All the locals and shopkeepers should cooperate in this TTD's mission to ban usage of plastic in Tirumala," he maintained.