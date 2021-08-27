Tirumala: TTD commences 'Sampradaya Bhojanam' on pilot basis

Tirumala: In an effort to promote organic and natural farming food products, TTD has launched yet another initiative of providing a healthy food 'Sampradaya Bhojanam' based on the organic food products to devotees in Tirumala.

The 'Sampradaya Bhojanam commenced on a pilot basis at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday.

Buoyed by the good response from the pilgrims to the 'Prasadams' prepared with the rice, jaggery, cereals, ghee etc. (Naivedyam in the temple) that were produced through natural farming and cow-based

Panchagavya, TTD planned to extend it the preparation of food items at Annamayya Bhavan, where the TTD provide breakfast, meals and dinner free of cost to limited number of devotees, on pilot basis for eight days up to September 2.

According to Vijayram, the Natural Farming Expert from Vikarabad, who was involved in the promotion of organic products in TTD, said the intention was to bring back the heydays for our Desi cows and natural

farming techniques which used to have flourished across India some centuries ago.

"After many decades of waiting, we are very happy that a world-renowned religious organisation like TTD has come forward to encourage our mission and confident that this would revolutionise the natural farming technique with Desi cow products," he averred.

Food expert Rambabu, popularly known as 'Millet Rambabu' who was also involved in the mission, elaborated on the health benefits of Sriidhanyalu (millets) produced out of natural farming and added

that 'Sampradaya Bhojanam' will sure to yield fruitful results both physical and mental fitness wise.

Terming it as 'Amrita Bhojanam,' he said as many as 14 delicacies were prepared with the organic food products and millets were offered to pilgrims in Annamayya Bhavan where TTD provide breakfast, lunch and dinner.

After September 8, TTD will decide the rates for the food items being provided in Annamayya Bhavan which would be on a no loss no profit basis.

On the first day Thursday, a select group of people including pilgrims and media tasted `Sampradaya Bhojanam.