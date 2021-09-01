Tirumala: Utlotsavam observed in Ekantham

Tirumala: The Utlotsavam, which is usually observed on the immediate day after Sri Krishna Janmashtami with pomp and gaiety in four Mada streets at Tirumala, was observed in Srivari temple this year in Ekantam owing to Covid Pandemic restrictions.

As part of the event, Sri Malayappa Swamy and Sri Krishna Swamy were brought in two different Tiruchis and were taken to Potu, inside the temple complex and rendered Harati and Naivedyam. Later, they were brought to Ranganayakula Mandapam and Asthanam was observed, followed by Harati.

Sri Pedda Jeeyar and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamijis of Tirumala, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Dy EO Ramesh Babu, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.