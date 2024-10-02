Tirupati: 15 persons booked in drunk & drive cases

Tirupati: Fourth additional judicial magistrate court judge Grandi Srinivas imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on 15 persons for indulging in drunk and drive here on Tuesday.

Traffic DSP Ramakrishna Achari informed that cases were filed on 15 persons for drunk and drive. The court asked each of them to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. Thus a total fine of Rs 1.5 lakh was imposed.