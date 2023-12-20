  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: 2-day Inter Polytechnic Sports & Games Meet begins

Tirupati: 2-day Inter Polytechnic Sports & Games Meet begins
x
Highlights

The regional Inter Polytechnic Sports and Games meet organised by the Technical Education Department kick-started at the TTD’s Sri Padmavati Mahila Polytechnic College on Tuesday.

Tirupati: The regional Inter Polytechnic Sports and Games meet organised by the Technical Education Department kick-started at the TTD’s Sri Padmavati Mahila Polytechnic College on Tuesday.

The winners at the two-day sports meet will take part in the State-level contests to be held in Anantapur on January 4 and 5.

Students of SPW Polytechnic achieved first and second places in discuss throw and third place in shot put. They also emerged victorious in volleyball and chess. Sri Vidyaniketan students bagged shot put titles and the Palamneru Government Polytechnic girl students stood as runners-up in volleyball.

SV University Registrar Mohammed Hussain, TTD DEO Dr Bhaskar Reddy, SVU regional RJD Nirmal Kumar Priya, College Principal Dr Asunta, Principals of several TTD Educational institutions, students and sportsmen from 10 Polytechnic institutions were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X