Tirupati: 2-day Inter Polytechnic Sports & Games Meet begins
Tirupati: The regional Inter Polytechnic Sports and Games meet organised by the Technical Education Department kick-started at the TTD’s Sri Padmavati Mahila Polytechnic College on Tuesday.
The winners at the two-day sports meet will take part in the State-level contests to be held in Anantapur on January 4 and 5.
Students of SPW Polytechnic achieved first and second places in discuss throw and third place in shot put. They also emerged victorious in volleyball and chess. Sri Vidyaniketan students bagged shot put titles and the Palamneru Government Polytechnic girl students stood as runners-up in volleyball.
SV University Registrar Mohammed Hussain, TTD DEO Dr Bhaskar Reddy, SVU regional RJD Nirmal Kumar Priya, College Principal Dr Asunta, Principals of several TTD Educational institutions, students and sportsmen from 10 Polytechnic institutions were present.