Tirupati: 2-day tech fest Celestra'23 begins at SPMVV

Tirupati: Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the School of Engineering and Technology, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), inaugurated its annual 2-day technical festival 'Celestra'23' on Tuesday.

It witnessed an overwhelming response from students of various colleges and universities. S Jeevitha, Talent Acquisition Manager, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd., graced the occasion as the chief guest and shared her valuable insights with the audience.

P Revathi, Assistant Manager HR, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd., encouraged the participants to actively participate in the various events of Celestra'23.

The festival featured a range of technical events, workshops, and competitions that provided participants with a platform to showcase their skills and innovations. Some of the key events during the festival include: Tech Talks (Paper presentation), Science Canvas (Poster presentation) with the theme 'Impact of internet and devices in education', Idea Expo (Model presentation), Programmer's paradise (Coding) and Bug Blasters (Debugging). The festival also includes workshop on Latex and talks by academic experts who share their knowledge and experience with the participants. Prof P Mallikarjuna, Director, SoET, Prof V Saritha, Head of the department of CSE, faculty convenor Dr N Padmaja, co-convenor L Jayasree, student convenor T Lakshmi Lahari and co-convenor V Divya graced the occasion.