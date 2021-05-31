Tirupati: 2,000 to get Covaxin second dose today

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) will conduct the Covaxin second dose of vaccination in the city on Tuesday.

The vaccination will be held at three centres – Indira Maidanam near TUDA office, MGM School, Bairagipatteda and Nehru Municipal High School ground near Maternity hospital in the morning and is planned for vaccination of 2,000 persons, requiring second dose of Covaxin.

Speaking to media, Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha said in all 3,400 requiring a second dose of Covaxin in which those vaccinated till April 20 numbering 2,000 will be vaccinated on Tuesday and the remaining in two or three days clearing no pending Covaxin second dose vaccination in the city.

In view of limited supply of Covaxin, he said the Corporation was taking up only the second dose of Covaxin vaccination and no first dose.

He said the issuing of tokens to 2,000 was underway and made it clear that only those with the tokens and Aadhar card will only be administered the Covaxin second dose on Tuesday.

The first dose vaccination of Covishield for all those completed 45 years of age is going on at all 8 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in the city, he said seeking those requiring first dose vaccination Covishield can avail it in the UPHCs.