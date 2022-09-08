Tirupati: 4 students hurt as lab roof falls off

Tirupati: Four students of Class 9 were injured when the ceiling of physics laboratory fell on the students at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) High School in Bairagipatteda on Wednesday.

According to sources, when a teacher was explaining some experiment to the students at school's dilapidated building, part of roof suddenly came off and fell to the ground. Some pieces of debris hit students in the room.

In the incident, a student Jaswant fell unconscious with bleeding injuries while three others students, Tej Prabhas, Santhosh and Mohith Kumar received minor injuries.

The seriously injured Jaswant was shifted to SVIMS hospital where doctors said his condition was stable. After learning of the incident, municipal commissioner Anupama Anjali visited the school and examined the situation in the classroom where the incident occurred. She directed the engineering department officials to submit a detailed report on the condition of all classrooms in the school and ordered locking of the lab room.

Later, she visited the injured Jaswant at SVIMS hospital and urged the doctors to provide him with best treatment.

Speaking to the media, commissioner Anupama Anjali said due to the intermittent heavy rains for the last few days the ceiling of a lab room in the old building of the school collapsed in which one student was seriously injured but his condition was stable.

Assuring to take measures so that such incidents do not repeat in future, the commissioner informed that four new classrooms were under construction in the school under Nadu–Nedu phase II which would be available in a short period.

Meanwhile, one of the school teachers on condition of anonymity said inferior quality of construction caused the incident where innocent students fortunately had a narrow escape from life loss.