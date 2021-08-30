Tirupati: 6-year-old from pilgrim city bags MOSC

Tirupati: At the tender age of 6 years, Raja Anirudh Sriram from pilgrim city Tirupati, studying second standard, bagged the prestigious and toughest Microsoft Office Specialist Certification which enabled him got entry into India Book of Records, with his tremendous memory power and hard work.

He is the youngest child in India to achieve this certification. Interestingly with this new record, he became a holder of India Book of Records at this young age second time.

His first entry into India Book of Records was in 2019 at the early age of 4 years for his exception memory power identifying 100 cars in 160 seconds.

Regarding MOSC an online based exam, there were multiple choice questions, drag and drop questions, hotspot questions and scenario-based questions, passing Microsoft exam for a six-year-old is a miracle.

This he achieved on August 21 and Microsoft Exams are one of the toughest exams in the world wherein only 1 million people are certified globally every year.

Speaking to media, child prodigy's parents Saketh Ram and Anajana Sravani said the child really showed a lot of enthusiasm in learning new things with fast and rare grasping power.

Anirudh Sriram is now a Microsoft Office Specialist after passing the tech giant's exam at just Six years of age.

The hardest challenge for his parents was explaining the language and concepts of test to a 6-year-old. But he seemed to pick it up very quickly and has a very good memory.

"He also secured International Rank 1 in Level 1 of Logiquids Reasoning Olympiad and Rank 7 in Level 2 Olympiad by IIT Bombay. This boy got this great achievement which is a prestigious moment for our Tirupati city," they said.

Anirudh Sriram said his ambition was to become space scientist and added that he achieved MOSC with the support of his parents.