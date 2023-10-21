Tirupati: Aerodon brings chopper rides to pilgrim city

Tirupati : THE pilgrim city now gets helicopter services, which could be utilised for joy rides and also as air ambulance during emergency times. Chennai-based helicopter charter services company Aerodon introduced the services and recently organised joy rides in Tirupati for four days which received huge response.

The company has purchased a new helicopter and the company officials brought it to Tirupati. Priests from Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy in Thummalagunta of Tirupati rural performed puja to the helicopter. TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy took part in the puja at YSR Sports Ground near Thummalagunta. Later, Corporation Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy went for a ride and witnessed the beauty of the city from the air. Aerodon company representatives Nisha and Vijay said that they will provide helicopter joy rides at an affordable cost to the denizens of Tirupati. As several important dignitaries from across the globe come to Tirupati to have Lord Venkateswara Swamy darshan and they may want to utilise helicopter services which Aerodon will provide, they added. The representatives further informed that they will also give the helicopter on rent for political meetings during the next elections. Besides, joy rides also will be provided for the people.

It may be recalled here that Tourism department made several attempts to introduce heli tourism in Tirupati in 2017 and identified exhibition grounds behind Srinivasam complex to operate the services. At that time, Mak Aero Space and Aviation Pvt Ltd also expedited the works of constructing a helipad for the purpose. It was also planned to operate 10 trips initially and even planned to introduce packages to Gandikota, Kanipakam and Srikalahasti depending on the response.

The APTDC also planned to build a permanent helipad at Shilparamam and even took all the required permissions as well. But it remained a non-starter, causing disappointment to the denizens and pilgrims and the reasons were not disclosed.

Before that, Pawan Hans limited has operated joy rides during 2015 Tirumala Brahmotsavams. After a gap of nearly six years, Aerodon has come forward to offer chopper services again which include joy rides and other purposes.