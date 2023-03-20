Tirupati: AIMSS, AIDSO condemn RGV remarks on students

Tirupati: The All India Mahila Samskruthika Samakya (AIMSS) and All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) strongly condemned film director Ram Gopal Varma's comments at the Academic Exhibition at Acharya Nagarjuna University, seeking the students to live as they like and do whatever they want corrupting the young minds and misleading them.

The AIMSS and AIDSO members jointly staged a dharna here on Sunday condemning RGV remarks and also the University management for inviting a person like RGV known for erratic and eccentric nature to address the students. Speaking on the occasion, AIMSS national secretariat member Lakshmi Singh said that RGV statements would send a wrong message to students and is not at all desirable. It was more distressing to see that the university Vice-Chancellor P Rajasekhar heaping praises and terming Varma as a great person and philosopher.