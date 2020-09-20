Tirupati: Annamacharya project founder director passes away

Tirupati: The founder director of TTD's Annamacharya project Kamisetti Sreenivasulu,79 passed away due to ill health in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hailed from Kadapa, he performed extraordinary research on Annamacharya works. On his suggestion, TTD set up the Annamacharya project and appointed him as its first Director in 1978. He was involved in Annamacharya's works and teachings and contributed considerable work.

It was Kamisetti, who produced Sri Venkateswara Pancharatnamala LPs and Sri Takkapaka Annamacharya Keerthanas rendered by MS Subbulakhsmi on behalf of the TTD. He also organised All India Music festivals throughout the country in which the doyen of Carnatic and Hindustani music participated.

His research and fieldwork on Annamacharya's works paved the way for many young researchers. Gifted with a unique rich voice, he conducted more than 5,000 lecture demonstrations in India.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, present director of Annamacharya project Prof S Dakshinamurthy Sarma and programme officer Latha have organised a condolence meeting and paid rich tributes to the departed soul and recollected his great contributions to the project.