Tirupati: APSPDCL to create new infra worth Rs 15,000 crore

Tirupati: Under the Central government's Rs 3.04 lakh crore revamp scheme to strengthen power DISCOMs, the APSPDCL is preparing an action plan to implement various initiatives at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore.

APSPDCL CMD H Haranatha Rao chaired a review meeting in Tirupati on Wednesday and discussed several aspects to prepare estimates for the new initiatives. Under this scheme, the Central government will provide financial assistance to Discoms for infrastructure creation, upgradation of system among other things.

Accordingly, all rural sub-stations will be automated, new sub-stations will be set up and new electric lines will come up in place of outdated old lines. Also, prepaid smart meters will be fixed at government offices, in urban areas which were selected under Amrut water scheme and services in district headquarters.

Existing electric feeders will be divided into agriculture and non-agriculture feeders. APSPDCL CMD has said that with this scheme, consumers will get quality power and the losses can be reduced to a great extent.

It will also help in providing uninterrupted power supply for the next five years. APSPDCL Director P Kaladhar Rao, General Manager Sanjay Naik, Deputy GM Naveen and other officials were present.