Tirupati: Arogya Suraksha camps to commence from Sept 30

Tirupati: The district machinery is gearing up to conduct Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camps from September 30 across the State and to make them successful. As part of conducting State-wide trial camps, one such camp was held at C Mallavaram in the district on Tuesday, where about 500 people used its services.



District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohith Reddy along with other officials participated in the camp. The objective of Arogya Suraksha camps is to make Arogya Andhra Pradesh and the trial camps are meant for correcting any deficiencies and to take corrective steps to conduct the main camps in a fool-proof manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venkataramana Reddy said the campaign for the camps began on September 15 with the teams comprising volunteers and public representatives visiting households in their respective areas to identify people’s health issues and collect their details. They are also creating awareness on Aarogyasri programme.

In the next phase, ANMs, ASHA workers as one batch and community health officers (CHOs) and ASHA workers in another batch will visit households and create awareness on Aarogyasri App. They will make them download the App, explain its usage and conduct seven types of tests at the homes itself. They will generate the profile of members in each house and upload test reports for the doctors.

The Collector said that expert doctors from AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, Aarogyasri doctors, PHC, CHC doctors and eye specialists have attended the trial camp. The eye doctors prescribed spectacles for the patients, who underwent tests earlier. Officials at mandal, municipality and district level should work in coordination to make these camps successful.

TUDA Chairman Mohith Reddy said that Arogya Suraksha programme was first designed to conduct health check-ups for all in Chandragiri constituency. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy praised it and wanted to implement it across the State, he added.

State Arogya Suraksha programme officer Rama Devi, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, ICDS district officer Jayalakshmi, Aarogyasri district coordinator Dr Rajasekhar Reddy, Dr Santha Kumari, village and ward secretariats district officer Suseela Devi and others participated in the camp.