Tirupati: Baby shower held to felicitate mothers-to-be

Mayor Dr R Sirisha participating in the baby shower celebrations at Oasis fertility centre in Tirupati on Wednesday

Tirupati : Oasis Fertility, Tirupati, conducted ‘Baby Shower’ to felicitate mothers-to-be, who conceived through IVF, here on Wednesday.

Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha, corporator Sandhya Arani and Dr Jahnavi Esanakula, Consultant Fertility Specialist & Laparoscopic surgeon at Oasis Fertility were present on the occasion. Mayor Sirisha said that the success rate at this branch of Oasis is 70 per cent according to the doctors here, which is a good rate. “As a gynaecologist, I am aware that success in infertility treatment is tough, no infertility treatment can give 100 per cent success; maximum success rate is 50 per cent”. She said that infertility off late is becoming a major concern, it may be male factor or female factor or even unexplained reasons. Such couples suffering from infertility can benefit from infertility centres in Tirupati, earlier such couples had to go to Bangalore, Chennai and other cities.

Dr Jahnavi stated that they offer highly personalised fertility treatments and follows a holistic approach to help couples attain parenthood.

X