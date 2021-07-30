Tirupati: Bhumana Abhinay elected as pilgrim city deputy mayor

Tirupati: On the expected lines, City MLA's Corporator son Bhumana Abhinay Reddy was elected unanimously as Corporation's deputy mayor at the special meeting of the Corporation Council held here on Friday. District Collector M Hari Narayanan, who was the election officer, conducted the election in the presence of Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha. Corporator C K Revathi proposed Abhinay candidature for the post of deputy mayor while three other corporators Dudi Kumari, Anna Sandhya and Ponnala Chandra seconded the candidature of Abhinay. As only one candidate was proposed for the post, Election Officer Hari Narayanan declared Abhinay Reddy elected without contest, amidst loud cheering and applauses from the ruling YSRCP Corporators, while Abhinay's supporters outside the corporation office burst crackers and dance to the tune of drum bea s to celebrate his unanimous election to the post.

After the collector handed over the certificate to Abhinay after declaring his election, in the presence of Commissioner and other officials, who congratulated Abhinay with a bouquet. As the election coincide with Abhinay birthday, City MLA B Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and other joined in the cake cutting after the conduct of the election was over. Later, Abhinay in the presence of MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy,

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, deputy mayor Mudra Narayana took charge amidst chanting of hymns from Vedas by the Pandits as a mark of blessing in his Chamber amidst loud sloganeering by his supporters. Large number of Abhinay supporters and YSRCP activists gathered at the Corporation office to greet him on the occasion of his birthday and also becoming deputy mayor. Marking Abhinay election, his supporters also organised Annadanam at Town Club circle in the city. In Nagari, Ramakrishna Reddy was elected as deputy mayor. In the district, election was held for the post of vice-chairman to five municipalities. The five who were elected as vice-chairman are Kiran (Palamaner), JinkaChalapathi (Madanapalli) Jayaprakash (Puttur) and CR Lalitha (Punganur).

It may be noted here that the government increased the post of Corporation deputy mayor and municipality vice-chairman post from one to two resulting in the conduct of the election statewide.