Tirupati: Bhupiratti Marg inauguration today

Tirupati: The newly constructed Bhupiratti Marg in Nawabpet will be inaugurated on Sunday at 9.30 am. The 10 feet narrow road was widened to 40 feet as part of the intensive efforts taken up by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) to ease traffic congestion, at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore.



TTD provided part of its land on the request of city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for road widening. It may be noted here that Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, the driving force behind the master plan roads and road widening, saw the widening was completed on a fast track. This relieved the residents of Nawabpet area, who have been suffering all these years with traffic congestion on the busy road leading to post office and other areas including RTC central bus stand.

Abhinay Reddy said Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will inaugurate the road in which City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner D Haritha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana and other officials will participate.

It may be noted that City MLA Bhuma Karunakar Reddy named the road as Bhupiratti, the mother of Ramanujacharya, the exponent of Vaishnavism. Karunakar Reddy took the initiative to name all the newly laid roads including master plan roads and widened roads after the great saints, poets, kings and queens, who contributed for the development of Tirupati, Tirumala and also temples in pilgrim city and donated lands for the Nithya Kainkaryalu (daily rituals) in the temples.