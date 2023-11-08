Tirupati: BJP keeps Parveta Mandapam controversy alive

Tirupati: Now, it is the turn of BJP State president D Purandeswari to write to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy against the demolition of ancient Parveta Mandapam at Tirumala by the TTD.

In her letter seeking the Minister to depute officials concerned from the Ministry of Culture to inquire into the violations of the TTD in protection of ancient mandapas under their control and taking necessary action on the TTD officials concerned.

She mentioned that while the structures, erections, rock sculptures, caves, inscriptions or monoliths which are of historical, archaeological and artistic importance and in existence for not less than 100 years are to be considered as ancient monuments, various mandapas including the Parveta Mandapam, shrines including Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala are in existence for a period of more than 800 to 900 years. They possess rich historical, archaeological and artistic importance.

She also took to the notice of the Union Minister about the demolition of the Parveta Mandapam saying that a new mandapam was constructed with newly dressed granite stones. It does not possess any historical integrity and archaeological authenticity. She stated that the TTD has violated the rules of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR).

Meanwhile, BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy visited the reconstructed Parveta Mandapam at Tirumala on Tuesday along with other leaders as per the challenge made by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy earlier. However, the EO has not turned up, he pointed out. The centuries old mandapam built by Vijayanagara Kingdom was completely destroyed by the TTD. Saying that he only said earlier that TTD should take the opinion of Archaeological Survey of India before resorting to such acts, he found fault with the TTD EO for challenging him to visit the mandapam and he can show the old and new photographs.

Bhanu Prakash said that it was not a photo exhibition but a history which was completely destroyed. He demanded the EO to withdraw his challenge.

Further, saying that he served a legal notice to EO, Bhanu Prakash said that if he does not get a reply within seven days he will proceed to the court for justice.

He made it clear that the BJP was not against the development activities being taken up by the TTD but only opposing the demolition of ancient structures. Party leaders K Ajay Kumar, Varaprasad, P Bhaskar and others were present.