Tirupati: Blood donation camps, Annadanam mark YSR's death anniversary

Tirupati: Blood donations, Annadanam(food distribution) and meetings marked the 12th death anniversary of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, in pilgrim city on Thursday.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr Sirisha, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana and Bhumana Abhinay Reddy paid rich floral tributes to the YSR statue at TUDA Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhumana in a largely attended meeting, recalled the welfare schemes launched by Rajasekhar Reddy during his tenure and said the former CM's leadership qualities should be followed by all the politicians in the world, who had taken care of people of the state during his tenure.

Recollecting his association with the YSR, he said the great deeds and decisions of Rajasekhar Reddy filled brightness in the lives of people, particularly poor.

Likening YSR to Bhagiratha, familiar for determination and commitment, the MLA said Rajasekhar Reddy had sacrificed his entire life to the welfare of people whose untimely death was irreparable loss to the state.

After participating in a slew of programmes done by party leaders including blood donation camps, food distribution etc. marking the death anniversary of YSR in the city, the MLA left for Idupulapaya in Kadapa district to pay homage to late leader at YSR ghat.

Meanwhile, Tirupati MP Maddela Gurumoorthy organised a blood donation camp at his office and remembered the great services of YSR to the state. Party leader Kishore and his friends participated in the blood donation camp before conducting Annadanam at Alipiri Link Bus Stand.

YSRCP leaders Gundluri Venkataramana, Ashok, Chandra, youth leaders Naveen, Saikumar Reddy, Kareem, Jaffer, Rahemthullah and others were present.

Similarly, YSRCP leaders of Srikalahasti, Renigunta, Chandragiri were also paid floral tributes to demised leader and organised Annadanam to poor.