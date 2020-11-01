Tirupati: CBI has become pet of Modi says K Narayana

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for becoming into a pet animal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few state Chief Ministers. He participated as the chief guest in an All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) 100 years celebration rally and meeting here on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting, Narayana alleged that the Centre was misusing the CBI powers and using the agency to register false cases against the political rivals in various states. He came down heavily against Modi's anti-workers policies and alleged that Modi was exploiting the total country's wealth for growth of a persons.

The CPI leader demanded Modi to recognise the workers as the country's wealth creators. "The Modi-led BJP government had cheated all the street vendors in the country. A few days ago they promised to give Rs 10,000 financial aid for business development, now they are saying that Rs 10,000 will be provided through bank loans," he said.

He added that communist agitations will never end until the exploitation is stopped in the country. He gave a call to progressive forces to come forward to continue protests across the country for protecting the democracy, Constitution and secularism in the country.

CPI state secretariat member P Harinath Reddy said that AITUC had successfully completed its 14 all India labour general strikes on workers issues. He lamented that workers have to fight again for implementation of labour laws and rights in industries. From the beginning, AITUC stood behind the working classes and fighting for their rights.

CPI Chittoor district secretary Rama Naidu, AITUC district leaders Murali, Ramchandraiah, Siva, P L Narasimhulu, Viswanath and workers from various organisations attended the meet.