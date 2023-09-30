Tirupati: Civic chief inspects cricket stadium works

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha along with senior officials inspected the cricket stadium works at Gollavanigunta under Auto Nagar area here on Friday.

The Commissioner inspected the various works including construction of galleries, ground, compound wall, entry and exit points.

She wanted the officials to complete all the works soon for inauguration in October 2nd week. Later the Commissioner inspected the road widening works in Bhavani Nagar and Jabbar layout. She said the completion of widening of these two roads, which are the link roads, provide road facility to various localities and also help ease traffic congestion in the city. SE Mohan, ME Chandrashekhar, DE Vijay Kumar Reddy, Deputy City planner Srinivasulu, Balaji and Subramanyam were present.