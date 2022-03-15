Tirupati: Civic chief warns of strict action against erring sanitary staff

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha on Monday directed the garbage collection staff to collect garbage regularly from all areas in the city.

He wanted the sanitary officials to protect the motto of MCT which embarked on Swachh Tirupati mission.

During 'Spandana' programme on Monday at his chamber in Municipal Office in Tirupati, he received a complaint from Yerramitta area stating that the garbage collection vehicles are not visiting their area regularly.

Responding over the complaint, the Commissioner directed the sanitary employees to see that the vehicles meant for collecting garbage door-to-door should attend every area regularly and keep the temple city clean and green. He wanted officials to provide another vehicle to the area if the regular vehicle underwent any repairs. He warned the staff of initiating stern action if they failed to discharge duties regularly.

"Everyday thousands of pilgrims coming here and it is the responsibility of civic body officials to keep the city tidy by avoiding dumping of household garbage here and there in any area," he opined.

He also responded to other complaints including streetlights problem, dumping of building waste materials on road and pothole dotted roads.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Additional Commissioner Haritha, Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatrami Reddy and Regional Fire Officer(RFO) Gnana Sundaram were present.