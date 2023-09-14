Tirupati: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Srinivasa Sethu flyover on September 18

Tirupati : Municipal Commissioner D Haritha on Wednesday held a special meeting with officials of various departments on the arrangements to be made for the inauguration of Srinivasa Sethu flyover by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 18.

The inaugural function will be held at Mango Market in Tiruchanur road near the flyover, the Commissioner said directing the officials to spruce up the entire area and make necessary arrangements for the flyover inauguration by CM, including pandals for waiting VIPs and public, seating arrangements, drinking water and also parking facility.

The vehicles parked at three places including Mango market (Agriculture market yard), Mahila Pranganam and Urban Hatt. The officials more so the public health department should be fully geared up keeping in view that the CM inaugurating the flyover which coincides with Vinayaka Chavithi, an important Hindu festival and ensure all the roads in the city were kept clean and tidy and also lighting, the Commissioner said.

She also wanted to restrict the vehicles movement, pushcarts (hawkers) in all routes through which the CM convoy passes in the city. She said the last and final phase of Srinivasa Sethu flyover works covering the area from Ramanuja statue circle to Poornakumbham circle near RTC bus stand was over and is ready for inauguration after which the flyover from Tiruchanur road to RTC bus stand will be thrown open to public.

It may be noted here that the Rs 650 crore flyover was jointly taken up by Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and TTD under the Smart City project with an aim to ease traffic congestion and to provide a direct passage to pilgrims coming from various places to Alipiri, the foot of hills to go to Tirumala, avoiding busy traffic in the city.

Three phases of Srinivasa Sethu, which was taken up in 2019, were already over and thrown open to public. This include the flyover from Srinivasam pilgrim complex to Kapila Theertham, Karakambadi road to Leela Mahal junction and Tiruchanur to Renigunta.

Though the flyover was originally scheduled to be completed in 2020, it was delayed for various reasons including Corona pandemic. Senior officials including superintendent engineer Mohan, municipal engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatrami Reddy, Revenue officer Sethu Madhav, KL Varma, Manager Chittibabu and others were present.