AP, Telangana to experience light to Moderate Rains for Three Days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a weather alert stating that there will be light to moderate rains in the Telugu states for the next three days. The forecast predicts heavy rains in the combined Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Rajanna Sirisilla, Peddapalli, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad districts due to a trough formed at a height of 3.1 to 5.8 km above sea level from Rayalaseema to the central Bay of Bengal. Officials have also warned of a risk of lightning in many places and advised farmers and agricultural laborers to avoid seeking shelter under trees.

Moreover, several districts in Telangana state experienced rainfall yesterday, with the Amaravati Meteorological Department predicting heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. This weather pattern is attributed to the active movement of the south-west monsoon and the Droni effect.

Moderate rains are expected in districts such as Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR district, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyala, Sri Sathyasai, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions during the upcoming rainy period.