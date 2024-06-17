Live
Just In
Revoke unauthorised schools’ recognition, ABVP demands
Badvel (YSR district): ABVP district convener Abhilash puts forth a series of demands concerning education sector, at a press conference here on Sunday. He said that schools that lack proper authorisation from the government should not be allowed to function, as they compromise educational standards and students’ welfare.
Abhilash further demanded stringent action against corporate and private schools that impose psychological stress on parents and students by selling textbooks at exorbitant prices. He urged education department officials to ensure that these schools display detailed fee structures on their notice boards to maintain transparency. In addition to these demands, ABVP welcomed the new government's announcement of DSC examination. The organisation requested that the DSC be conducted promptly to fill the existing vacancies in government schools, ensuring better educational opportunities for students across the State.